Berkeley Symphony Will Perform SPRING'S AWAKENING in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkeley Symphony will continue its 2024–25 Symphonic Series with Spring's Awakening on Sunday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Berkeley. The third of four Symphonic Series performances this season, Spring's Awakening, a musical commentary on the natural world. This concert will feature Einojuhani Rautavaara's innovative work Cantus Arcticus, which features recordings of arctic birds; Huang Ruo's dynamic and introspective Tipping Point, and Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 1, “Spring,” a jubilant expression of renewal and rebirth.

“So many artists, including myself, find inspiration in nature, particularly in Spring,” says Music Director Joseph Young. “It is a season of boundless energy, renewal, and hope. In this program, three composers capture the excitement, the urgency, and the sheer awesomeness of our natural world in beautiful and evocative soundscapes.”

Berkeley Symphony's Symphonic Series concludes on June 1 with Triumph, a reflection on the resilience of the human spirit. Gity Razaz's Methuselah (In Chains of Time), here receiving its Bay Area premiere, evokes ancient bristlecone pines, and rugged South America landscapes come to life in Astor Piazzolla's fiery Aconcagua, featuring bandoneon player Hanzhi Wang. The program concludes with Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, a powerful testament to redemption, enduring hope, and triumph over oppression.

Subscriptions to Berkeley Symphony are available now. Patrons may also choose 3 or 4 concerts across the Symphonic Series and/or Chamber Series to create a custom Pick 3 or Pick 4 Package, saving up to 25% off regular ticket prices. Single tickets are also available and may be purchased online at berkeleysymphony.org or by phone at (510) 841-2800.

Comments