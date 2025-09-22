Ben Vereen To Celebrate Grand Opening Of The Legacy Theatre Of Excellence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In The HOOD (Helping Others Open Doors) will mark its 15th anniversary with the grand opening of The Legacy Theatre of Excellence, the first African American-owned and operated education and arts complex in Nevada.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday, October 10, featuring Tony Award winner Ben Vereen, city leaders, celebrity guests, and community members.

Founded by Torrey A. Russell, The Legacy Theatre of Excellence will serve as the permanent home of Broadway In The HOOD, which has empowered thousands of young artists through free, accessible training in theatre, music, and dance.

Known for staging socially conscious productions such as The Wiz, Rent, The Color Purple, and Jesus Christ Superstar (directed by Vereen), Broadway In The HOOD continues its mission of “Helping Others Open Doors” through arts education, workforce development, and community outreach.

The grand opening weekend will include a ribbon-cutting on October 10, followed by Legacy Outreach Day on Saturday, October 11 at Craig Ranch Park with a community BBQ, and a Family Day celebration on Sunday, October 12 at First African Methodist Episcopal Church. Events will feature live performances, guided tours, and opportunities for the community to celebrate this milestone.

“The Legacy Theatre of Excellence is a dream fulfilled—not just for Broadway In The HOOD, but for the entire Las Vegas community,” said Founder Torrey Russell. “To celebrate this moment alongside Ben Vereen, whose artistry and legacy embody excellence, makes this occasion even more meaningful.”

Vereen, a Broadway legend for more than five decades, earned a Tony Award for Pippin and nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar. He has starred in Hair, Chicago, Wicked, and numerous film and television projects, including Sneaky Pete, B Positive, and the upcoming series The Gray House.

