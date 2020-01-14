BIG BROADWAY BINGO COMES TO LA THIS SUNDAY

Presented by The Barn Stage Company, BIG BROADWAY BINGO is coming to Los Angeles! Join us on Sunday Night, January 19th for a hilarious evening of musical theatre spontaneity! Here's how it works...

75 Broadway show tunes up for grabs, 5 amazing singers, and a variety of exciting prizes up for grabs. Which songs they sing is at the mercy of the Bingo Cage! There are even a few wild card songs thrown in to make things even more ridiculous.

It's Bingo Night like you've never experienced before! Come on out to Rockwell Table & Stage for a fun-filled evening of musical theatre madness. If you love playing Bingo and you also love Broadway, then this show is definitely for you!

With Musical Director Gerald Sternbach at the keys. Featuring performances by Allen Everman, Jared Gertner, Gwen Hollander, Amanda Kruger and Amber Snead.

FOR TICKETS, VISIT https://www.showclix.com/event/big-broadway-bingo/listing





