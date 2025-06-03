Barbara Lee Bragg’s DEAD FAT CORPSE Debuts This Week at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dead Fat Corpse, a raw and darkly comedic solo play written and performed by Barbara Lee Bragg, opens Friday, June 6 at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Performances will take place at the Hudson Guild Theater (6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles) on Fridays—June 6, 13, 20, and 27—at 8:30 p.m.

Based on Bragg’s personal experiences navigating the entertainment industry, Dead Fat Corpse confronts issues of identity, objectification, homelessness, and survival. The title is drawn from an actual casting call Bragg encountered, which she cites as a pivotal moment in her career.

Bragg is joined onstage by Catherine Kozlowski, with direction by Debra DeLiso and collaboration from Ben Miller. Phoebe Craddock serves as costume and scenic designer.

The one-hour show blends sharp humor with autobiographical storytelling, offering pointed commentary on the industry and the fight to maintain one’s dignity and dreams. Bragg describes the work as “born out of pain—fire like a Phoenix arising,” and challenges the audience to consider: What will you do with your one wild and precious life?

Tickets are $20 and available through the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The performance is intended for audiences 18 and older.

