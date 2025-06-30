BYE BYE BIRDIE Comes to Children's Musical Theaterworks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT) will present the classic musical comedy Bye Bye Birdie, opening July 11 and running through July 20 at the historic Fresno Memorial Auditorium.

With toe-tapping songs, vibrant dance numbers, and a heartwarming story set in the 1950s, Bye Bye Birdie follows rock-and-roll superstar Conrad Birdie as he arrives in Sweet Apple, Ohio, to give “one last kiss” before heading off to the Army, turning the town upside down in the process. Audiences of all ages will delight in beloved hits like “Put on a Happy Face” and “A Lot of Livin’ to Do.”

Directed by [Director’s Name if desired], CMT’s production showcases the Valley’s top young talent in a high-energy, family-friendly performance that celebrates the joy of live musical theater. CMT remains committed to providing accessible, high-quality productions while nurturing the next generation of performers in Fresno.

Performance dates are July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20, with evening and matinee options available. Tickets are on sale now at www.cmtworks.org.

