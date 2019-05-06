BY THE LIGHT OF THE MOON Debuts At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

"By the Light of the Moon" makes its world premiere this June at the Broadwater Theatre as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

We find Lila, a young British woman, alone in a hospital for the criminally insane in 1928. Abandoned by her family, society, and her only friend in the asylum, she is forced to face her deepest secrets and the dark reality of the events leading up to her imprisonment. Confronting her circumstances with levity, innocence, and a strong sense of denial, Lila takes us on a journey full of playful poetry and vivid trauma until she's forced to confront the reality of her fate. "By the Light of the Moon" presents us with questions about gender, mental health and the institutional suppression of the female voice.

Fresh out of England's East 15 Acting School, Shea Donovan returns to Los Angeles to present her first one women show. A theatre veteran and arts educator, this is Shea's first dive into playwriting and marks the launch of her Production Company, Indigo Arts Collective, dedicated to creating performance work at the intersection of art, scholarship and activism, in response to and in conversation with current events.

Catch "By the Light of the Moon" at the Broadwater Studio Theatre, 1078 Lillian Way

Sunday June 16th- 11 am Wednesday June 19th- 5 pm Thursday June 27th- 8 pm Saturday June 29th- 7 pm Sunday June 30th- 11 am

Run Time: 30 minutes Tickets: $6 Tickets:hollywoodfringe.org





