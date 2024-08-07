BROADWAY AND BEYOND: HITS & MISSES Comes to The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present CABARET FEST featuring Broadway and Beyond Cabaret: Hits & Misses on the DownStage Theater from August 23 – September 22, 2024!

Broadway and Beyond: Hits & Misses celebrates the Biggest Hits and the Box Office Busts of Broadway, film and Off-Broadway mixed in with little known musical theater gems. This fun Broadway music revue will feature selections from some of your favorite shows - The Music Man, Beauty and the Beast, Gypsy, Wicked, The Sound of Music and much more! You'll also discover catchy tunes from lesser known shows such as The Frogs, Side Show, Carrie The Musical, The Bakers Wife, Wildcat and other hidden gems! As always, along with the songs will be fun bits of Broadway trivia including a section about Tony Award Winners and surprising Tony Award Losers! Seating is "Cabaret Style" at tables so that you can enjoy tasty desserts or a beverage of your choice during the show! So make plans now to join us for Broadway and Beyond Cabaret: Hits & Misses on the DownStage Cabaret Theater at SVCAC!

Broadway and Beyond: Hits & Misses was conceived and created by Fred Helsel, Philip McBride and Mazie Rudolph and will feature Jackie Cox, Philip McBride, Amber Florin, Sharon Gibson, Lauren Josephs, and Paul Siemens. This production is produced by Fred Helsel and Philip McBride, directed by Fred Helsel with musical direction and accompaniment by Jenny Chaney. Caitlyn Rose Massey will stage manage.

All performances of Broadway and Beyond: Hits & Misses will be in the recently renovated DownStage Cabaret Theater and feature reserved table seating. Guests will be able to purchase delicious desserts, beer, wine, soda and water to enjoy at their seat during the production. Performances are at 8 pm Friday and Saturday and 2 pm on Sunday. There will be two Thursday night performances at 8 pm on September 5 & 19. Please note there are no performances of Broadway and Beyond: Hits & Misses the weekend of September 13 – 15.

Tickets are $25 Reserved seating. Please note there is a $2 per ticket surcharge on all tickets whether purchased online or in person. Desserts and beverages will be sold separately at the performance and are not included in the admission price.

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL