BREED OR BUST Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

To breed or not to breed: that is the question Joyful Raven wrestles with in her new solo show. Blending standup and storytelling, Raven recounts her difficult reproductive "choices" and contends with her primal baby making instincts. Should she surrender to the role of weird aunty OR start a GoFundMe to freeze her geriatric eggs? With her breeding window rapidly shrinking, she reflects on her abortions, the father of her abortions and the complexity of modern womanhood. A timely dark comedy with deep heart. Come for the laughs and stay for the sex education...in case you forgot how babies were made. Opens June 3rd at 8:00 pm at the Zephyr Theatre - 7456 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046.

Who: Written and Performed by Joyful Raven. Directed by Jael Weisman. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson

Where: Zephyr Theatre - 7456 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046

Performances:

Friday, June 3 @ 8:00 PM preview

Saturday, June 11 @ 9:45 PM

Sunday, June 19 @ 8:45 PM

Running time 60 minutes

Tickets: $15.00 - hff22.co/7505 - Adult content 18 +



"We knew this day was lurking. We felt it encroaching," exclaims Raven. "The court is actually coming for abortion. I didn't know just how timely this play would be when I began writing it a few years ago. I only knew that I needed to tell my story. I also knew it was a subversive act, an act of protest. Funny how simply telling your story can be an act of protest? The fact that abortion is still a taboo issue - something we are supposed to be ashamed of - is baffling; I have a strong desire to break the stigma related to these issues. To bring it out of the closet. Also the debate around this issue gets so binary, and I wanted to bring nuance and humor to the discussion. I am a firm believer in tackling messy issues with humor, as the truth lies in the razor-sharp edge between comedy and tragedy. In addition to abortion, this play deals with the intensity of our reproductive urges. There is a hilarious tragicomedy embedded in our deep desire to breed. As more and more women choose to live child free, what does this new future look like? What is plan B?"