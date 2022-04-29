BIG HERO 6 to Screen At El Capitan For AANHPI Heritage Month

The El Capitan Theatre will bring Disney's "Big Hero 6" back to the big screen May 24 and 25 in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

Showtimes for Disney's "Big Hero 6" on May 24 are 10:00am, 1:00pm and 4:00pm. Showtimes on May 25 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets for Disney's "Big Hero 6" are $15 for all ages. Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page . All seats are reserved.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

With all the heart and humor audiences expect from Walt Disney Animation Studios, "Big Hero 6" is an action-packed comedy adventure that introduces Baymax, a lovable, personal companion robot, who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada. When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding in the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to Baymax and his diverse group of friends- adrenaline junkie Go Go Tomago, neatnik Wasabi, chemistry whiz Honey Lemon and fanboy Fred - who transform into a band of unlikely heroes. RATED PG.

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.