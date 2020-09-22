BEATLES VS. STONES Rescheduled To April 2021 at Coralville Center

The show will now take place April 28, 2021.

Due to routing issues, the Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown tribute show scheduled for Wednesday, October 21 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the original point of purchase for your tickets if you have any questions or to request a refund.

Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown returns to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 - $55 and may be purchased online at www.coralvillearts.org by phone at 319.248.9370 or at the box office. The Coralville Center is located at 1301 5th Street in Coralville, IA 52241.

The box office is open Tuesday - Friday from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm and one hour prior to ticketed events. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You