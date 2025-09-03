BACHELORETTE By Leslye Headland Comes to the Braodwater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bachelorette by Leslye Headland will be at The Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood, September 19-21 and September 26-28!

Ten years out of high school, Regan, Gena and Katie convene in the luxurious bridal suite of their old friend, Becky, the night before her wedding in New York City. Fueled by jealousy and resentment, the girls embark on a night of debauchery that goes from playfully wasted to devastatingly destructive. Their old fears, unfulfilled desires and deep bonds with each other transform a prenuptial bender into a night they'll never forget. A wicked black comedy about female friendship and growing up in an age of excess.

This production of Bachelorette is led by an all-female directing and producing team. Produced by Avery Norris, Lacey Buchanan, and Victoria Gluchoski and directed by Caitlin Arndt and Jenn O'Brien. Rehearsals began in early August and now the production is just under 3 weeks away with an amazing cast. Starring Avery Norris, Amy Cosby, Lacey Buchanan, Max Banta, Tyler Hansen, and Victoria Gluchoski.

Bachelorette tickets are on sale now. You don't want to miss this fun night of desire, partying, and friendship. You can find the production on Instagram to follow along on their journey! There's tons of exciting content to share in their final weeks before showtime.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP