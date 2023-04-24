Award Winning Play BREAKUP ADDICT Returns For HFF23 at The Zephyr Theatre

Breakup Addict written and performed by Paige Wilhide, directed and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson opens at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 at The Zephyr Theatre (7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046) for three shows beginning on Sunday, June 4th at 5 p.m. with performances on Friday, June 16th at 9 pm and Saturday, June 24th at 2 pm.

In this uplifting comedy, which won a 2023 Solofest Best of Fest Official Selection, Wilhide brilliantly depicts the journey of a woman who hits rock bottom after having two simultaneous crash-and-burn relationships with unavailable men. She starts attending 12-step meetings for love addiction, only to uncover some much deeper trauma that she has to face as she rebuilds her relationship to herself. Paige brings a comedic twist to some dark and taboo topics, as she brilliantly depicts the ever-humiliating journey of a love addict. Learn More at breakupaddict.com

Tickets are $25 and available May 1st at: Click Here (VIP ticket includes Breakup Addict swag bag, valued at $40, and reserved premium seating): $50