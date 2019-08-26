Avante Garage Theatre Company Calls for Submissions

The award winning Avante Garage Theatre Company announces their next ambitious project - "WORD POWER! Impolite Poems, Plays and Power Ballads of Protest!" This three-performance special engagement will consist of a collection of poems, short stories, 10 minute (or shorter) plays and songs that demonstrate the frustrations that many Americans are having right now with the state of our country and the world at large.

The Avante Garage is soliciting submissions from American Playwrights, Poets, Writers and Composers to be considered for this project. They are looking for new material of all varieties but special consideration will be given to pieces that are comedic in nature. Creators will retain copyright ownership of all materials chosen for these performances.

They are also looking for actors, singers and oral interpreters to perform these protest pieces. If you'd like to perform your own piece and are either located in Los Angeles or can travel to LA on your own dime, please indicate such in your submission. There is no compensation for writers or actors for these special performances as all profits will be donated to National Not For Profits that are fighting to make our country and the world a safer, more just place for ALL Americans. (They are currently considering The ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center and EarthJustice.)

This inaugural event of what promises to be an annual tradition will be held in Los Angeles, CA in mid November 2019. Deadline for submissions is October 1, 2019.

Please make all submissions in pdf format following generally accepted script formatting. For original songs, please include either a mp3 file or a link to a recording of the song. Actors should submit headshots and resumes.

To submit your original work to "Word Power!" Please email all materials along with a short bio and a short statement about what specifically your piece is protesting to avantegarage@gmail.com. For more information about The Avante Garage Theatre Company, please visit avantegarage.com.





