Autry Museum of the American West Reopens on March 30 

The Autry Museum of the American West will reopen its doors to Autry Members on Tuesday, March 30. The general public will be able to visit starting on Tuesday, April 6, following a closure since March 14, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Advance reservations required; tickets and visitor information at TheAutry.org/Visit.)



"After a challenging year for so many, we are ecstatic to reopen the museum and welcome the community back into our building. We are thrilled to share our three new onsite exhibitions with the public and, complementing our growing online offerings, continue telling the diverse stories of the American West in person," said W. Richard West, Jr. (Cheyenne), President and CEO. "I am grateful to our dedicated staff, who had to adapt quickly to bring the museum online in 2020 and who are now working diligently to reopen the physical space in 2021."

For the initial reopening, the Autry will debut two major temporary exhibitions (Masters of the American West and When I Remember I See Red). Later in April, a third temporary exhibition (What's Her Story) will open alongside a major permanent core gallery (Art of the West).

More details about Autry reopening and exhibitions may also be found at TheAutry.org/Exhibitions.