Art Of Acting Studio Will Host Seventh Annual PARTY IN THE PARKING LOT Gala

Art of Acting Studio has announced that the Seventh Annual Party in the Parking Lot Gala will be held on Sunday, November 23, from 5pm-8pm. Proceeds from the event will benefit Art of Acting Studio's Scholarship Fund.

The studio will honor Assemblymember Rick Zbur with the Arts Advocacy Award for his heroic efforts in getting Assembly Bill 1138 passed through the legislature. The bill will significantly benefit the Film and Television Industry in California along with thousands of artists, including the students and alumni of the Art of Acting Studio.

Also, community leader George Rojas will be given the Stella Adler Spirit Award for his courageous contribution to the culture of Southern California and beyond. Both awards have a long tradition built on the legacy of the legendary acting teacher Stella Adler (who taught greats like Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro) and the school that continues her legacy. It also serves to articulate and extend the mission of the Art of Acting Studio, which is to create an environment that nurtures theater artists who value humanity, their own and others, as their priority.

Proceeds will benefit the Art of Acting Studio's Scholarship Program. Art of Acting Studio is the official West Coast branch of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting New York City. Founded in 1949, the Stella Adler Studio occupies a unique place in the history of both theater and actor training in the United States. Rooted in the spirit of Stella Adler, and the insight that growth as an actor and growth as a human being are synonymous, students are challenged on every level by world-class faculty and by a mission to nurture theater artists, so they value humanity, their own and others, as their priority, while bringing art and education to the community.

For more information, visit www.artofactingstudio.com.

