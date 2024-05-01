Annie Laurie Daniel's BEDWETTING to Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Annie Laurie Daniel will present the world premiere of their avant garde solo show, Bedwetting. Part experimental theater, part clown solo show, Bedwetting dives into loneliness, addiction, and wasted potential in an absurdist and comedic hour. The piece explores addiction, queerness, and aspires to answer the most feared question 20-somethings face: “was art school a waste, and should I apply for a MFA?” Bedwetting will run for three performances at the Broadwater Studio in Hollywood from June 11th-16th.

About the Show

Bedwetting is an absurdist take on Gen Z’s desire for fame, identity, and the crushing loneliness of artistic devotion and is the first solo show written and performed by Annie Laurie Daniel. Part experimental theater, part clown show, Bedwetting demands a comedic vulnerability and takes no prisoners. After dropping out of Grad School in Europe, Annie Laurie returned to their hometown of Los Angeles, California with a simple dream: finally become famous and fall in love. Bedwetting is an exploration of growing up in LA, addiction, pretentious artistry, and a desire for romance. A lifelong performer, Annie Laurie is thrilled to be sharing this production at Hollywood Fringe.

Annie Laurie Daniel

(they/them) is an experimental theater artist based in Los Angeles, California with a focus on performance art and clowning. A seasoned child actor, they trained in acting at California Institute of the Arts, graduating in 2019. During their time at CalArts they helped write and devise the play Witch House: A Witch's Cabaret, directed by Sallie Merkle and Mireya Lucio. They have worked internationally, devising pieces in Berlin, Germany, and Paris, France. In 2016 they wrote and directed a documentary short entitled Dick Art: Rape Culture and Misogyny in the Los Angeles DIY Scene at USC School of Cinematic Art. In 2021 they had a gallery at the Fondation Fiminco in association with the Women’s Wear Daily Archives. Annie Laurie’s mission as an artist is to tell stories revolving around queer identities, pop culture, and activism. Learn more at Instagram: @wineqt

Performance Details

The Broadwater (Studio), 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038

When

Bedwetting runs at the Hollywood Fringe Festival from June 11th through June 16th.

Tuesday June 11 2024, 6:30 PM

Saturday June 15 2024, 7:00 PM

Sunday June 16 2024, 11:00 PM

Tickets

Single tickets are priced at $10 and available online at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10636.

