Angel City Chorale to Present BLOCKBUSTER HOLIDAY Concert This December

Angel City Chorale will return to UCLA’s Royce Hall with an all-new concert spectacular, Blockbuster Holiday, on Saturday, December 6 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 7 at 3:00 p.m. The Sunday performance will also be livestreamed for audiences around the world.

Led by Artistic Director Sue Fink and accompanied by the ACC Orchestra, this interactive, cinematic celebration invites audiences to relive the magic of holiday movies through song. The program features beloved selections from classic and contemporary holiday films, including Somewhere in My Memory (Home Alone), All I Want for Christmas Is You and River (Love Actually), Spirit of the Season (The Polar Express), and When You Believe (The Prince of Egypt).

Additional highlights include festive favorites like Happy Holiday, Silver Bells, and White Christmas, as well as Feliz Navidad, Los Pastores de Belén, and the world premiere of Make Me a Macabee, a Hanukkah story of faith and resistance.

“There’s no better way to jumpstart the joy of the season than with music from Hollywood’s best holiday films,” said Fink. “This concert is your ticket to experience festive energy in community once again, surrounded by friends old and new. Dress up as your favorite holiday character or dazzle in red carpet couture for a truly fun premiere to the season.”

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) will join ACC for the performances, bringing the joy of children’s voices to the stage. In partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica (Mar Vista Gardens Branch) and local schools including Grant, Walgrove, and Kentwood Elementary, ACC continues its commitment to music education through after-school and concert choir programs.