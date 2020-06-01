American Art Awards Announces The 25 Best Galleries & Museums For 2020

This is the 12th anniversary for the American Art Awards organization who decides the 25 Best American Galleries and Museums each May. Decisions are based upon years established, industry reputation, online buzz, location, size, socially relevant exhibits, motivational and educational programs, represented artists as well as artist, client and visitor references.

https://www.AmericanArtAwards.com is headed by fine artist, TV actor and 10X author Thom Bierdz. Bierdz and actress Emily Brooke Hands and Shannon Haro co-host the upcoming award segments revealing this year's 25 winning art institutions.

American Art Awards annually awards 25 museums and galleries in spring, and with their critique in autumn, awards 300 artists: painters, photographers, sculptors and digital artists from over 50 countries.

American Art Awards 25 Best Galleries & Museums for 2020 are:

BEST IN ARIZONA - EXPOSURES INTERNATIONAL GALLERY OF FINE ART

BEST IN ARIZONA - EXPOSURES INTERNATIONAL GALLERY OF FINE ART: This 20,000 sf showplace displays the finest of every style from classical to contemporary, serving private or commercial needs, offering small maquettes to monumental bronze and stone sculptures, original oil and acrylic otherworldly paintings, fine art jewelry and enchanting glass art. https://www.exposuresfineart.com/

BEST IN CALIFORNIA - CODA GALLERY: A Palm Dessert landmark for over thirty years, this contemporary El Paseo gallery has a vast collection of paintings, photography, sculpture, glass, and ceramic works by a wide range of established, mid-career, and emerging artists. https://www.codagallery.com/

BEST IN COLORADO - CLYFFORD STILL MUSEUM: The two-story, 28,500 sq ft building offers nine beautiful galleries of Still's historically important abstract expressionism, photos, archives, interactive features, outdoor terraces, conservation areas, art creation studio, shopping, exciting programs and events. https://clyffordstillmuseum.org/

BEST IN DELAWARE - THE DELAWARE CONTEMPORARY: This dynamic 33,000 sq ft building contains seven galleries, 26 on-site artist studios, an auditorium, a museum shop, a classroom, and an administrative office space. Founded in 1979 by artists, it now presents over 24 annual innovative exhibitions on topical issues by regionally, nationally, and internationally recognized artists. https://www.decontemporary.org/

BEST IN FLORIDA - MAC ART GALLERIES: Three locations. The 12,000 sq ft Fort Lauderdale gallery is the largest exhibition space in South Florida, and with close proximity to Art Basel & Art Miami, now a vital part of today's art culture. For 20 years, MAC has represented many of the world's most accomplished and commercial artists, selling internationally to upscale hotels, restaurants, corporations, luxury cruise ships and museums. https://macfineart.com/

BEST IN GEORGIA - WESTOBOU GALLERY: Has innovative curated exhibitions for national, regional and local artists with a focus on emerging and mid-career contemporary and experimental. Also offers cutting edge music, dance, film and spoken word_, _both throughout the year and during the popular Westobou Festival, a lively 5 days dedicated to enriching the cultural fabric, economic sustainability and social vitality of the region. http://westoboufestival.com/

BEST IN ILLINOIS - FR. MICHAEL E. KOMECHAK, O. S. B. ART GALLERY: The contemporary 3,500 sq ft exhibition gallery and critical thinking performance venue for accredited private Catholic college, Benedictine University, has for forty years expanded the understanding of art and culture in the Chicago communities and throughout the Midwest, Southwest and Eastern Asia regions. http://www.ben.edu/komechak-art-gallery/index.cfm

BEST IN KANSAS - EVA REYNOLDS FINE ARTS: 30 years specializing in European and American contemporary original paintings and sculpture has built a world-renowned fine arts service reputation among collectors and artists. Recognized by Ingram's as a "Top Gallery in Kansas City." https://evareynoldsfinearts.com/

BEST IN LOUISIANA - ARTHUR ROGER GALLERY: Since its launch 42 years ago, has gained national recognition as one of the foremost contemporary galleries (3 locations) in New Orleans' Arts District. Breakthrough and prominent artists / treasures in sculpture and paint as well as iconic photography. Hosts innovative panel discussions exploring regionalism, video works, Post-Pop Postmodernism, Art Industries, race and identity. http://arthurrogergallery.com/

BEST IN MAINE - PORTLAND MUSEUM OF ART: The cultural heart of Portland has iconic and historical works from Maine as well as significant holdings of American, European, and contemporary art. Their steadfast commitment to the community and region, with a high level of attention to the complexity of art and history, exemplifies respect for all artwork and all art makers. https://www.portlandmuseum.org/

BEST IN MASSACHUSETTS - QUIDLEY & COMPANY: Since 2006 they have represented established contemporary and traditional artists, building and maintaining fine art collections for regional and international clients. Three locations. The original landmark gallery is in the heart of Nantucket's historic downtown, Connecticut gallery on Saugatuck River and the Florida facility on Gallery Row. http://www.quidleyandco.com/

BEST IN MISSOURI - KEMPER MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART: For 26 years, Kansas City's acclaimed, free contemporary art museum has offered an exemplary Permanent Collection of modern and contemporary works from around the world. The museum hosts exciting and innovative exhibitions, installations, lectures, workshops, and other creative programs for all ages. https://www.kemperart.org/

BEST IN NEBRASKA - KIECHEL FINE ART: Located in the heart of historic downtown Lincoln, this three-floor towering showplace exhibits the top Midwestern Contemporary artists as well as 19th & 20th century American Art. Placed works in some of the top private, corporate and public collections across the United States, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The British Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Chicago Art Institute, Smithsonian Institution and Crystal Bridges. https://kiechelart.com/

BEST IN NEW HAMPSHIRE - ROCHESTER MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS: This is a free public art initiative for a city in revitalization, dedicated to the accessibility of contemporary works made by regionally, nationally, and internationally recognized artists. Founded in 2011 the museum works to enrich people's lives through the presentation of fine art. http://www.rochestermfa.org/

BEST IN NEW JERSEY - EVALYN DUNN GALLERY: For 60 years, a family legacy serving the community with expert, innovative and personable staff. This popular landmark features regional contemporary works as well as the finest 20th Century American and European art. http://www.evalyndunngallery.com/

BEST IN NEW MEXICO - ANDERSON MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART: 12 galleries and 22,000 sq ft of exhibition space offer a unique collection of photographs, paintings, prints, drawings and sculpture, providing a snapshot of the evolving issues in art over the last 53 years since the 1967 inception of the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Program. https://rair.org/about-amoca

BEST IN OHIO - DAYTON ART SOLUTIONS: For over 20 years, this locally owned and operated Dayton fixture has offered original regional and international paintings, sculpture and over 10,000 art prints, catering to both personal and business design needs. Longtime staff has provided production to installation needs of over a thousand assignments to grateful clients within the community. https://daytonartsolutions.com/

BEST IN OREGON - ROGER YOST BAY STREET GALLERY: Iconic gallery offers pop art inspired by Disney, still life oils, abstracts, modern impressionism, photo-realism wildlife art, poured bronzes and other prized sculpture by renowned American and International Artists from Lithuania, Czech Republic, Vietnam, France, Germany, Argentina, Russia and Spain. https://www.rogeryostgallery.com/

BEST IN PENNSYLVANIA - PHILAMOCA: Housed in the historic 1865 Finney & Son building, a former showroom for mausoleums, a multipurpose art space that proudly showcases the best in underground, alternative, and DIY culture in 300+ events a year. National and international acclaim for its unique approach towards art curation. Philadelphia Magazine: "Best of Philly award-winner." http://www.philamoca.org/

BEST IN SOUTH CAROLINA - Mary Martin GALLERIES OF FINE ART: Offers museum quality art including bronze and stone sculptures, original oil and acrylic paintings, and extraordinary watercolors in a location named the number one tourist destination in America. http://www.marymartinart.com/

BEST IN SOUTH DAKOTA - SOUTH DAKOTA ART MUSEUM: For fifty years this museum beautifully exhibits the artistic legacy of South Dakota in all its diversity. 7,000 objects in its collection include Harvey Dunn paintings, Native American art, Marghab Linens, and much more. https://www.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-art-museum

BEST IN UTAH - LOGAN FINE ART GALLERY: Cache Valley's largest art gallery displays masterpieces from the region's most talented artists and sculptors. The building, formerly a downtown cinema, was purchased and remodeled in 2011 by celebrated painter and sculptor, Eugene Needham, a Logan, Utah native. http://loganfineartgallery.com/

BEST IN VIRGINIA - LAZARE GALLERY: The West's foremost repository of works from the Moscow School of Russian Realism. Located along one of the most scenic stretches of country highway in the United States in an antebellum mansion built in 1726, this 6,300 sq ft gallery stands in secluded woodlands with an inventory of more than 1,100 masterful paintings. http://www.lazaregallery.com/gallery/welcome.html

BEST IN WEST VIRGINIA - PARKERSBURG ART CENTER: Founded in 1938 by members of the Parkersburg West Virginia Women's Club, the Art Center is the oldest arts organization in West Virginia in continuous operation. The nonprofit, non-government entity offers five separate gallery areas exhibiting emerging local talent to internationally revered artists. http://www.parkersburgartcenter.org/

BEST IN WISCONSIN - MMoCA - THE MADISON MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART: Generously funded by W. Jerome Frautschi and designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli, the striking 51,500 sq ft facility offers many art galleries, a 230-seat lecture hall, a children's classroom, a new-media gallery, a study center for drawings, prints, and photographs and an enormous rooftop sculpture garden. https://www.mmoca.org/

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You