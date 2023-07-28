Alternative Cinema Triumphs at Holly Weird 2023 with EVERYTHING TO ENTERTAIN YOU

The results are in. This year was a groundbreaking year for alternative cinema in the entertainment capital of the world.

"Everything to Entertain You: The Story of Video Headquarters", a feature documentary film directed by Brantley Palmer, swept honors at this year's festival, capturing Best Film, Director and Documentary. The film, a story about a nostalgic look at a video store that closed in 2015, made a major statement at this year's festival. It was the film's World Premiere.

"We're thrilled to announce this season's winners", said festival founder Jack Truman. "Holly Weird is about sharing alternative film with the world. It's important as an artist to be fearless and question everything. This season's selections were a mind-blowing experience. This is just an example of what a person can do when they are a true independent innovator. We embrace innovation".

The winners of the 2023 Holly Weird Film Festival:

Best Film: Everything to Entertain You (Brantley Palmer)

Best Director: Brantley Palmer, Everything to Entertain You

Best Short Film: Hi Dad (Stephanie Tonneson)

Best Feature Film: Everything to Entertain You (Brantley Palmer)

Best Drama: The Voice in Isabel Fleiss's Office (Jim Haverkamp)

Best Comedy: Naked Zombie Girl is Back (Rickey Bird)

Best Documentary: Everything to Entertain You (Brantley Palmer)

Best Weird Film: Phone Sex Grandma (Jack Truman) - Special Mention

This season's selected films are now available to see on Roku, on the Shorts Daily channel.