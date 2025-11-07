Aloe Blacc, Sy Smith and More to Headline Pacific Jazz Orchestra's Holiday Jazz Spectacular

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aloe Blacc, the globally acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer, and powerhouse vocal sensations Sy Smith and Brenna Whitacre headline Pacific Jazz Orchestra's Holiday Jazz Spectacular, a festive – yet sophisticated – evening of orchestral jazz magic brimming with holiday classics, jazz standards, and original arrangements on Saturday, December 13, 2025, 8:00 pm, at Glendale's Alex Theatre.

The 40-piece hybrid big band and string orchestra, led by seven-time GRAMMY-nominated arranger/composer Chris Walden, adds warmth and sparkle to the season with joyful music and cheer the entire family will enjoy.

Blacc, whose genre-blending sound bridges soul, pop, and contemporary R&B, is best known for his hit singles “I Need a Dollar,” and “The Man,” and his chart-topping collaboration with Avicii, “Wake Me Up.” Combining emotive vocals with socially conscious songwriting, Blacc's dynamic performances and uplifting message have made him one of today's most distinctive and inspiring voices in modern music. Critics praise his “soaring motivational vocals” (Billboard) and “timeless” music (CBS News).

Smith, known as “the Queen of Underground Soul,” has carved out a unique place in the world of jazz, R&B, and funk with her powerhouse vocals. She has toured and recorded with artists Whitney Houston, Chris Botti, and Sheila E, among many others, and has released several acclaimed solo albums showcasing her smooth vocals and sophisticated artistry. Onstage, Smith captivates audiences with her radiant energy and effortless command of style and groove.

Whitaker is a Los Angeles-based singer celebrated for her glamorous and soulful performances that channel the spirit of the Great American Songbook. A protégé of David Foster, Whitaker has performed around the world with artists such as Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, and Stevie Wonder. Blending vintage jazz, blues, and pop influences, her voice evokes the golden era of cabaret with a modern sensibility and heartfelt emotion.