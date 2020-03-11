All Star Cast Returns For Wendy Wasserstein's ISN'T IT ROMANTIC? This May

After a Sold Out run as part of The Wendy Chronicles, the three staged readings in one day of Wendy Wasserstein's plays at the Braid, the original company reunites for a full production in Los Angeles this spring. The cast for Isn't it Romantic includes Lucy DeVito ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'), Amanda Bearse ("Married... with Children"), Andrea Bowen ("Desperate Housewives"), Danny Lee Gomez (At the Table), Ken Lerner ("The Goldbergs"), Jon Sprik ("Younger"), Mindy Sterling ("Austin Powers"), Raviv Ullman (Bad Jews).

This production salutes Wasserstein on what would have been the year of her 70th birthday. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning playwright (The Heidi Chronicles) was a groundbreaking artist who made a career of exploring the flawed and complex lives of intelligent, talented women, until she succumbed to Lymphoma in 2006.



Zimmerman, an accomplished TV writer and producer ("The Golden Girls", "Gilmore Girls), said, "Bringing Wasserstein's work back life and to a whole new audience is important to me, since she was such a major influence on my life after seeing the original Off-Broadway production as a young NYU drama student." Zimmerman added, "I never would've had a career writing comedy for so many of TV's 'Girls' - from Golden to Gilmore, if it wasn't for the wonderful words of Wendy Wasserstein."



In 1989, Wasserstein was awarded the coveted Pulitzer Prize for The Heidi Chronicles and a Tony Award for Best Play. She was the first solo woman to receive the distinguished Tony. Isn't it Romantic had a long successful New York run, first starting at Playwrights Horizon, then transferring Off-Broadway to the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The Wendy Chronicles ran for two Sundays this past January in Santa Monica and was produced by Pop-Up Playhouse and the Jewish Women's Theatre.

Isn't it Romantic will again be directed by Zimmerman (LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank) and produced by Pop-Up Playhouse with Stefani Nicole Von Huben joining the production team. In her "timeless" comedy, Wasserstein sends two uncommon women (one Jew, one Shiksa) into the jungle of Manhattan circa 1983 to seek fulfillment, self-respect, romance and take-out food. "Sex & the City" before there was a Carrie Bradshaw.

For tickets go to: www.brownpapertickets.com

Or https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4524243





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You