DAY OF A LION Industry Reading Set for April in Hollywood

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new play from Award-winning playwright Ryan M. Luevano, entitled Day of a Lion, is set to present a one-night industry reading. The play is an adaptation of the acclaimed independent film by Bianca and Dilara Foscht of the same name. The reading will take place on April 7th in Hollywood, bringing together a talented cast to explore the complex dynamics of estranged sisters Wanda and Dolly as they confront their tumultuous relationship following their father's death.

The reading will feature the original film's stars, Bianca and Dilara Foscht, reprising their roles as Wanda and Dolly. Joining them will be Jerry Weil, who will portray the Father, and Sebastiano Pestoni as Geronimo.

Bianca Foscht, an Austrian actress known for her international stage and screen work, has recently appeared in A24's comedy-drama Eternity, the Canadian feature film Manhunt, and the horror feature The Freeze. She has received numerous international awards for her contributions both in front of and behind the camera for Day of a Lion.

Dilara Foscht, also an Austrian actress based in Los Angeles, is celebrated for her commanding stage presence and magnetic screen work. A former competitive dancer, she trained at Austria's prestigious TaO Theatre Company. Her recent credits include the Canadian thriller feature film Manhunt, the comedy TV series Comedia del'Adri, and the award-winning feature film Outrunners.

Jerry Weil is an experienced character actor based in LA, known for his recent roles, including the Passover Dad in a Jimmy Kimmel skit and performing in the critically acclaimed West Coast premiere of If I Forget, written by Steven Levenson and directed by Jason Alexander.

Sebastiano Pestoni, a graduate of the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre - Los Angeles, has worked extensively in both theater and film. He has earned Best Actor awards at the UP(st)ART Awards in 2017 and the Momòhill Film Fair in 2021. In addition to acting, he is also a producer on independent films.

To request an invitation to the Day of a Lion reading and for more information, please submit a request through the following link: https://form.fillout.com/t/2c9FL1Bm2dus