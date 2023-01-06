Additional Casting Announced For (mostly)musicals' Happy New Year Show

On Tuesday January 10th, kick off (mostly)musicals' 9th season with Gregory Nabours and a stellar lineup of talent from Broadway and LA in their annual HAPPY New Year show! Who says January needs to be dull? Keep your holiday sparkle going with mmLA in a NEW venue - the Knitting Factory NoHo (Upstairs at the Federal)!

Boise Holmes (B'way: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND) and Bianca Gisselle (glory|struck's AMERICAN IDIOT) join previously announced cast members including: Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "Black Monday"), and Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), along with LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Kelley Dorney (ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl, upcoming THE SECRET GARDEN at CTG), Mark Jacobson (Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales"), Randy Guiaya (NEXT TO NORMAL at East West Players), Emily Goglia (Postmodern Jukebox, NBC's "The Sing Off"), and Sunita Param (BACK TO ME). And if you want to get HAPPY onstage, sign up for the open mic afterparty, hosted by Mark Jacobson!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals songs for a happy new VENUE are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available here. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), showtime is 7:30pm and the open mic afterparty follows. The Knitting Factory NoHo is located on the upper level of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, and is accessible by elevator. Valet and street parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014 - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!