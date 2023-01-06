Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Additional Casting Announced For (mostly)musicals' Happy New Year Show

The performance is on Tuesday January 10th.

Jan. 06, 2023  

On Tuesday January 10th, kick off (mostly)musicals' 9th season with Gregory Nabours and a stellar lineup of talent from Broadway and LA in their annual HAPPY New Year show! Who says January needs to be dull? Keep your holiday sparkle going with mmLA in a NEW venue - the Knitting Factory NoHo (Upstairs at the Federal)!

Boise Holmes (B'way: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND) and Bianca Gisselle (glory|struck's AMERICAN IDIOT) join previously announced cast members including: Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "Black Monday"), and Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), along with LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Kelley Dorney (ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl, upcoming THE SECRET GARDEN at CTG), Mark Jacobson (Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales"), Randy Guiaya (NEXT TO NORMAL at East West Players), Emily Goglia (Postmodern Jukebox, NBC's "The Sing Off"), and Sunita Param (BACK TO ME). And if you want to get HAPPY onstage, sign up for the open mic afterparty, hosted by Mark Jacobson!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals songs for a happy new VENUE are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available here. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), showtime is 7:30pm and the open mic afterparty follows. The Knitting Factory NoHo is located on the upper level of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, and is accessible by elevator. Valet and street parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014 - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!




GARBOS CUBAN LOVER Opens at Casa 0101 Theatre In February Photo
GARBO'S CUBAN LOVER Opens at Casa 0101 Theatre In February
Macha Theatre/Films will present the critically acclaimed play Garbo's Cuban Lover at Casa 0101 Theatre from February 10 - 25, 2023. Opening night weekend Red Carpet will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 with a reception following the performance. The new mounting will be a “reimagined production” of the show, with more music, dance and multimedia.
BroadStage Presents Takács Quartet With Jeremy Denk This Month Photo
BroadStage Presents Takács Quartet With Jeremy Denk This Month
Takács Quartet will perform with pianist Jeremy Denk for one spectacular evening at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.
Explore Romanticism Art and Culture With Casa Romanticas Latest Connections Theme, Romanti Photo
Explore Romanticism Art and Culture With Casa Romantica's Latest Connections Theme, Romantic Era Arts
Join Casa Romantica and explore the European arts of the 19th century, their obsession with romantic drama, and the beauty of nature! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is celebrating the Romantic Era movement with its seasonal connection theme, Romantic Era Arts.
OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens January 13 At Theatre Palisades Photo
OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens January 13 At Theatre Palisades
​​​​​​​Theatre Palisades was founded in 1963, making 2023 their 60th anniversary. They will be opening the anniversary season with 'Other Desert Cities' by Jon Robin Baitz. The play made its Broadway debut in November 2011 and was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

