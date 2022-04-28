Adam Carolla, Jeremy Piven, and T.J. Miller Among Comics to Perform at Charity Event at The Hollywood Improv

Shibnobi Studios today announced it will present the "Headliners Ball", a fundraising stand-up comedy show, to benefit Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) on May 15 at the Hollywood Improv.

Comedy stars Adam Carolla, Jeremy Piven, T.J. Miller, Harland Williams, Crystal Marie Denha, and Sarah Lawrence are slated to perform to raise funds for MSF, an independent international medical humanitarian organization that provides emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters, and exclusion from health care, regardless of race, religion, gender or political affiliation. MSF teams are working in Ukraine and neighboring countries to address critical and increasing medical humanitarian needs.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 15, from 7:30p.m. to 9:00p.m. at The Hollywood Improv, 8162 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046.

For tickets

( https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-headliners-ball-in-support-hollywood-improv-the-main-room-tickets/12059455?pl=hollyimprov&edpPlParam=%3Fpl%3Dhollyimprov)

Donations will support MSF's Emergency Relief Fund (ERF) to provide lifesaving care where the needs are greatest.