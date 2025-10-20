Acclaimed Interstellar Organist Roger Sayer to Present INTERSTELLAR 10 In Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally-acclaimed organist Roger Sayer brings the unforgettable music of Interstellar home to Los Angeles for one night only on November 16, 2025. Sayer, one of the world's most well-known organists, worked closely with renowned Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer on the Academy Award-nominated soundtrack for the film "Interstellar," which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. Over the past decade, the music has developed a dedicated fandom.

The INTERSTELLAR 10 concert features Sayer's original arrangements of the soundtrack's highlights, for solo organ. Over the past year, he has performed the concert to sold-out audiences worldwide.

"It is a great thrill to bring the music of Interstellar to the city where it was conceived.

To perform it on one of the largest pipe organs of the world will be a true honor."

-Roger Sayer

Sayer's captivating solo program brings to life the drama and intense emotions of the "Interstellar" storyline, interweaving the main themes from the movie in one continuous performance. The concert also includes famous space-themed pieces: the opening theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey (Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss), and selections from The Planets by Gustav Holst. The concert includes a short documentary about the creation of the "Interstellar" soundtrack followed by an audience Q&A with Sayer.

INTERSTELLAR 10 takes place at First Congregational Church LA, 540 S Commonwealth Ave., Los Angeles, on November 16 from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.