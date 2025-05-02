ATYPICAL GRACE Comes to Hollywood Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maria Fagan Hassani's new solo show Atypical Grace, about a weekly support group for parents of children with learning disabilities, will have three performances as a part of the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Fagan Hassani, this heartfelt one hour show was originally performed at the Soaring Solo Star Series, developed and directed by award-winning Fringe Veteran Heather Dowling, and produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

In Atypical Grace, Educational Therapist Marilynn runs a weekly support group for parents of children struggling with learning disabilities. These parents are as diverse as their children's needs, but Marilynn continually seeks to meet them where they are with empathy.



Watch as this group of parents comes together to face some of the trials, tribulations and joys of raising children with so many needs. As expected, Marilynn explores her own journey as she struggles to forgive herself and break generational patterns.

This show is not autobiographical, but rather an amalgamation of the many years spent in private practice working with children who struggle with the learning process, as well as supporting their families.

