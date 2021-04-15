Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANYONE BUT ME and THE OXY COMPLEX Virtual Premieres Extended Through April 25

These solo comedies about female identity, are written, performed and directed by members of Los Angeles' IAMA Theatre Company.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Two fiercely funny Latinx-American women, two compelling solo comedies about female identity, each written, performed and directed by members of Los Angeles' acclaimed IAMA Theatre Company and filmed live at L.A.'s Pico Playhouse for virtual viewing.

In Anyone But Me, Sheila Carrasco dissects the psyches of women who struggle with self-identity, exploring the personas we create in order to get by. From the local grocery clerk, to your neighbor's teenage daughter, to that lady from the cult - this play is about women who want to be someone they're not. Someone better, easier, stronger... anyone but them.

Set on the 500th day of quarantine, Anna Lamadrid's The Oxy Complex is a dark comedy exploring love, sex, loneliness, trauma and the hormone that affects it all - Oxytocin, also known as "the cuddle" or "love" hormone.

Both shows stream on demand through April 25. Learn more at www.iamatheatre.com.


