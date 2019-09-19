ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS Comes to El Portal Theatre

3,000 Off Broadway Productions presents ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS ...Hosted by TV's Michael Paul on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. This special two -performance engagement will be presented Saturday, November 30 at 3pm and 8pm.

Many of the 20th Century's great performers honed their skills in the Catskills. In its heyday, the Catskills, or "Jewish Alps "(also called the Borscht Belt), consisted of 330 resort hotels of all sizes, a few hours north of New York City.

ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS hosted by Michael Paul (who has film and television credits spanning 25 years) embraces variety, comics, music and all-around fun including Keven Carlson of Muppets fame, Ukulele Champion Craig Aldrich, National Yodeling Champ Larry Wilder, Celebrity Impersonator Raymond Michael, Circus Specialty Acts, dancers and comedians.

Our Host for the evening is Michael Paul, best known for his recent appearance as a 2019 finalist on "America's Got Talent". Sustaining a 25-year comedy career, he honed his craft touring with such names as James Brown, Lisa Lampanelli, Wynonna, Joan Rivers and Don Rickles. With television and film credits on "The Tonight Show", "Saturday Night Live", "27 Dresses" opposite Katherine Heigl, "The Ten" co-starring with Winona Ryder and Paul Rudd, and "The Ventriloquist" with Kevin Spacey. Also lending his voice to Jim Henson Productions, Pixar and Disney.

You can't go back in time to Grossingers, but you can come to the El Portal in North Hollywood for ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE CATSKILLS ~ A Borscht Belt Variety Show.

Ticket prices $40 - $50.

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You