AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL Launches National Pop-up Tour Ahead of 30th Anniversary

NICE CROWD, producers of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), has announced the ABFF Pop-Up Tour, a new national initiative bringing the acclaimed festival’s programming to four major U.S. cities this fall.

The tour kicks off October 25–26 at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, before heading to Atlanta (November 8–9, AMC Madison Yards), Dallas (November 15–16, AMC NorthPark), and Los Angeles (December 13–14, AMC The Grove).

Launching ahead of the festival’s milestone 30th anniversary in 2026, the ABFF Pop-Up Tour will feature award-winning independent films, celebrity conversations, curated panels, and BOB Talks, an inspiring speaker series spotlighting Black-Owned Brands. The tour is designed to bring ABFF’s creative energy and community spirit to cities where Black arts and entertainment thrive.

“For nearly three decades, ABFF has been a cornerstone for showcasing and elevating Black storytelling,” said Jeff Friday, ABFF Cofounder and CEO of Nice Crowd. “The Pop-Up Tour is a mobile cultural movement—expanding opportunity, celebrating creativity, and uniting communities through the power of film.”

The 2025 Pop-Up Tour is supported nationally by Founding Sponsor Ally Financial. “Elevating the voices and experiences of Black and brown creators is central to our mission,” said Erica Hughes, senior director of Ally Marketing.

Additional programming announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information, visit nicecrowd.com.