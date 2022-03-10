ALMA Will Premiere at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre on March 13

The world premiere of "Alma" opens Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre and continues through April 3, 2022. Written by up-and-coming playwright Benjamin Benne and directed by Juliette Carrillo, this new work will reopen the Douglas after more than two years. Produced in cooperation with American Blues Theater, the cast of "Alma" features Sabrina Fest as daughter Angel and Cheryl Umaña as mother Alma.

In Benne's exciting new work Alma and Angel have built a lifetime of wishes, one for each of Angel's 17 years - health, love, carne asada every day and a spot at UC Davis. Now, on the eve of the SAT test, Alma comes home to discover her daughter is out drinking rather than studying her flashcards. As Alma goes into her parenting toolbox, drawing on guilt, nostalgia and an expertly wielded chancla (sandal), we learn that there is more than one person's future at stake and the mother and daughter's hopes and goals for each other may not be in as close alignment as they once were.

The creative team for the world premiere includes Tanya Orellana (scenic design), Carolyn Mazuca (costume design), Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz (lighting design), Daniel Corral (sound design and original music), Edgar Landa (fight director). Casting is by Morales/O'con Casting and Miriam Mendoza is the production stage manager.

Tickets for "Alma" start at $30. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012 or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City 90232).

This production is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Center Theatre Group requires all audience members to provide proof of full vaccination along with a government or education issued photo ID upon arrival. Booster shots are required for anyone who is eligible. Per the guidelines set by the CDC, "full vaccination" means that at least 14 days have passed since receiving the final dose of an FDA-authorized or WHO-listed COVID-19 vaccine. There is no waiting period required following a booster shot. Unvaccinated guests, including children or those with a medical or religious reason, or those that are eligible for a booster shot and have not yet received it must provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours prior to attending an indoor performance, or a negative rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours prior to attending an indoor performance. All tests must be administered by a professional. At-home tests will not be accepted. Center Theatre Group will also require guests to wear masks at all times in the venue. Los Angeles County has not lifted the mask mandate on County buildings. For the time being, we will be requiring masks for our audiences at all of our venues.

Center Theatre Group will continue working closely with The Music Center and L.A. County officials to ensure they are following all applicable health and safety protocols. Please note that these health and safety measures are subject to change, at Center Theatre Group's sole discretion and based on evolving health and safety guidance and conditions. More information regarding safety updates as well as audience vaccination, testing and mask requirements is available at CenterTheatreGroup.org/Safety.

