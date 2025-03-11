ALL THERE IS Sets World Premiere at Beverly Hills Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All There Is, a dramatic examination of parent-child relationships and how the media shapes our society, will make its World Premiere at the 2025 Beverly Hills Film Festival on April 1st at the iconic TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood.

The film centers on a troubled teenager whose world is upended when a tragedy involving her Best Friend is blamed on her movie-star father’s controversial new sci-fi film. The ensemble picture stars Laurel Marsden, Jason Priestley, Mena Suvari, Elsie Fisher, Shiv Pai, Jack Wright, and Nick E. Tarabay.

The Gen Z Drama is directed by Kit Williamson ("Eastsiders"), produced by Sam Okun ("Prisoner's Daughter", "She Drives Me Crazy"), co-written and produced by Amir Ohebsion ("The Apology"), and co-written and executive produced by Arash Homampour. Sam Okun Productions’ Christian Jean, Lachlan Towle, and Constantinos Yiallourides are co-producers.

Ohebsion describes the project as a labor of love that delves into themes of grief and redemption: "At its heart, the film is about healing deep wounds and finding meaning after profound loss.”

Homampour adds: "The story explores critical and timely issues of teen mental health and suicidal ideation and the often-overlooked topics of death and the afterlife. We hope this film will offer solace and a sense of hope to those who are suffering."

Producer Okun agrees, adding: "We believe the film will inspire individuals, families, and communities to take meaningful action in supporting the mental well-being of our youth."

ALL THERE IS will screen on BHFF’s Opening Day, April 1st, 2025 at 5:45pm PT. The TCL Chinese Theater Complex at Ovation Hollywood is located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. Tickets and festival passes can be purchased on the Festival's website at beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com

ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS FILM FESTIVAL

Established in 2000 in the entertainment capital of the world’s backyard, the Beverly Hills Film Festival® is considered among the most exclusive and influential film festivals globally. Through linking the groundbreaking talent of emerging filmmakers and exposing the community to the latest innovations in the cinema field, the Beverly Hills Film Festival (BHFF) exists as a cinematic and cultural patron. The Beverly Hills Film Festival’s objective is to merge today’s filmmaking pioneers with the wealth of cinematic heritage of Beverly Hills by edifying and developing the cinematic community and enhancing the impact of the arts.

