AFI Announces Applications Open For The 2025 Cinematography Intensive Workshop

The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced that applications are now open for the 2025 AFI Cinematography Intensive Workshop (CIW).

Founded by AFI Conservatory Cinematography Discipline Head Stephen Lighthill, ASC, and part of the Innovative Programs department at the world-renowned AFI Conservatory, the program is a tuition-free, four-day workshop designed for aspiring cinematographers committed to their journey toward a professional career.

This year's edition of the AFI Cinematography Intensive Workshop will take place May 29–June 1 on the AFI Campus in Los Angeles. Applications close Thursday, April 10. For more information about the program and to apply, visit AFI.edu.

“It is a great honor to once again lead this one-of-a-kind experience for cinematographers who are dedicated to improving their craft and taking the next step in their creative journey,” said Lighthill. “Thank you to the talented AFI Cinematography Faculty members and special guests for their continued support of this transformative initiative and their commitment to emerging visual storytellers.”

The CIW filmmaking curriculum is based on the industry-leading AFI Conservatory Cinematography MFA program. Across four days, CIW participants take part in hands-on master classes in the fundamentals of cinematography, analyze specific work crafted by professional cinematographers and gain insight to securing on-set experience in the field. The highly selective program will accept up to 20 candidates who demonstrate a passion for visual storytelling, have on-set experience and are looking for additional training to advance their education, craft and career.

“Panavision is proud to continue our support of the AFI Cinematography Intensive Workshop, empowering aspiring cinematographers,” said Kim Snyder, President and CEO of Panavision. “This workshop is more than just a training program; it cultivates a collaborative environment where talented individuals can connect, exchange knowledge, and refine their skills, enhancing their careers and ultimately contributing to a more diverse and vibrant landscape within the film industry.”

The AFI Cinematography Intensive Workshop is presented by Panavision.

CIW is part of the AFI Conservatory's Department of Innovative Programs, which also includes AFI DWW+. Through a range of learning opportunities, Innovative Programs serves a diverse community of visual storytellers to cultivate cutting-edge technological and media-making skills, bridge access to professional networks and place participants on an upward career trajectory.

Learn more about AFI's pioneering filmmaking programs and more at Conservatory.AFI.com/Innovative-Programs/.

