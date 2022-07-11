A TERRIBLE SHOW Will Have an Encore Performance Next Week

A Terrible Show for Terrible People is a unique entertainment, non-verbal (i.e., there are only two spoken words) physical comedy, with movement, dance, brief video clips, burlesque, some audience participation and some props. Prominent among the props are pickles. You and Dr. Freud may make of that what you will.

There is some innuendo and a bit of raunch (Refer to the show's title above.)

Creator/performer Bonnie He elaborates: "Be delighted, be entertained, and maybe even be turned on, but also be warned: #TerribleShow is somewhat interactive. You're not just watching a show; you're participating in the destruction of common decency."

