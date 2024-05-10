A Noise Within Will Offer Closed Captioning With GalaPro

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Noise Within will be first regional theater in Southern California to offer access to closed captioning at select performances using GalaPro.

The GalaPro app (available on iOS and Android devices) provides closed captions for patrons to view on their own mobile devices. GalaPro operates on a closed internal network via “airplane mode,” preventing sounds, texts and emails from disturbing other patrons during use.



The service was rolled out at A Noise Within during closing weekend of the company’s most recent production, King Hedley II. Audience member Virlyn Grant, who lives with hearing loss, was able to give it try.



“GalaPro is outstanding,” Grant says. “I didn't miss a minute of the show.”



GalaPro is available at A Noise Within thanks to funding from the Perenchio Foundation. Audiences will be able to experience GalaPro during performances of Misalliance on Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m.



For more information and to download the GalaPro app, go to anoisewithin.org/galapro/

Comments