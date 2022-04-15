A Noise Within Presents 30th Anniversary Gala

A Noise Within, the acclaimed classic theatre company, is proud to present its 30th Anniversary Gala fundraiser - "Celebrating 30 years of Education at A Noise Within" - on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. in support of ANW's Education Program.

Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott invite the community to join them for an evening with supporters and artists of A Noise Within. The event will be fantastical with a cocktail party around the pool of Metamorphoses, a dinner under the stars, awards in honor of Deborah Strang and the Capital Group, and artistic performances from your favorite Resident Artists. Cocktail Reception on the set of Metamorphoses at 6:00 pm. Dinner will follow on the ANW Front Lawn at 7:30 p.m.

Since the beginning, education has been at the core of A Noise Within's mission, values, and philosophy. Throughout the years, these programs have remained strong - weathering a move from Glendale to Pasadena, the construction of our permanent home, a global pandemic, and much more. Our dedication to serving the youth of today has never been stronger.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit A Noise Within's ongoing operations and Education Program, which provides performance tickets, transportation, post-performance discussions with the artists, and free online study guides to over 18,000 students in a typical year, from Ojai to Irvine and from Victorville to El Segundo. These programs have remained strong throughout the pandemic, with virtual lessons, streamed performances, and more!



Most of A Noise Within's student participants have never seen a live theatre production before, and A Noise Within is their first experience with live theatre. Learn more about the gala at https://www.anoisewithin.org/anws-30th-anniversary-gala/.