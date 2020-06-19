A Noise Within Postpones Fall 2020 Mainstage Productions

A Noise Within has postponed its Fall 2020 mainstage productions to Fall 2021. The Spring 2021 lineup will open in February as scheduled, pending the approval of public health guidelines.

Read their full statement here:

Dear A Noise Within Passholders, Patrons, and Supporters:

We are postponing our Fall 2020 productions to Fall 2021, and we will open our current Spring 2021 lineup of Metamorphoses, An Iliad, and A Midsummer Night's Dream in February as scheduled, pending the approval of public health guidelines.

When we first announced our Spirits Rising season, we promised to update you on our plans as public safety guidance evolved. We thank you for your patience and support during this process. We have made the decision to move to a model of "responsive producing" of our season, as it does not seem likely that we will be able to gather in the same space either as artists to rehearse a play or with you, our audience, in the fall.

We remain committed to producing our season while being responsive to changing conditions in our community and the world. We plan to bring you Alice in Wonderland, Radio Golf, and Sweeney Todd in Fall 2021.

For those of you who have already purchased subscriptions or tickets: thank you! We will automatically convert your purchase for the fall to a ticket credit to use when we release our new fall dates. This will not change your seating or your dates for the spring. For those of you who have not yet renewed, Box Office can design a spring pass that allows you to keep your seats and benefits.

We also wanted to let you know that our decision not to produce in the fall has meant difficult decisions about staffing. As we institute furloughs and reduce our staff and artist capacity this fall, we ask for your patience as it may take longer than usual to receive a response. We have also answered some commonly asked questions about next season below.

Although we are facing many uncertainties, we are certain that we have an amazing community. We know your kindness. We know your generosity. We know your open-heartedness. We anxiously await the moment when we can all be together again, both onstage and offstage.

We hope that you and your loved ones take much needed time to rest and reflect, as we are doing here at A Noise Within. We look forward to sharing more news with you soon.

Warmly,



Geoff Elliott & Julia Rodriguez-Elliott

Producing Artistic Directors

