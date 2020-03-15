A Noise Within Cancels Performances Due to COVID-19

The remaining performances of THE WINTER'S TALE and ALICE IN WONDERLAND have been canceled as well as all other public events through April.

The following statement has been released:

In light of the recommendation by Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Health regarding public gatherings, we are canceling the remaining performances of The Winter's Tale and Alice in Wonderland. We are also canceling our Noise Now performances and all other public events through the end of April.

At this time, our production of Sweeney Todd is still scheduled to continue as planned in May. We are in the midst of strategizing for the spring and summer, and we will continue to give you updates in the future. We are working to reschedule our March and April Noise Now events for a later date.

We are so proud of the work that the actors, artists, crew, and staff put into our spring productions. However, the health and well-being of our audience and community must come first. We feel incredible gratitude to everyone who has already seen our spring productions, and we value your support.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled performances. Transferring your ticket to a donation supports A Noise Within during these uncertain times, and we appreciate your consideration.

Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Credit your ticket value towards a future A Noise Within performance

As we anticipate a large number of requests, we ask for your patience as we address the needs of all of our patrons. You can fill out this form to put in your request now.

As a nonprofit organization, A Noise Within has been a proud member of this community for nearly 30 years. Without the revenue from ticket sales or educational partners, we are depending on the support of our loyal friends and patrons to keep the company moving forward in these trying times. We need you now more than ever. You can make a donation by clicking here. As always, your donation will be fully tax-deductible.

We appreciate your support as we continue to monitor the situation. In the meantime, please continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones.





