A LITTLE NEW MUSIC Returns To Catalina Jazz Club In March

After a two year intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Little New Music is back at Hollywood's historic Catalina Jazz Club with a fresh look at new musical theatre material. Audiences of A Little New Music's concert series will once again discover a distinguished variety of artists and a diverse assortment of songs intent on becoming future classics of the American musical theatre.

Broadway star Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Disney's THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, Netflix's AJ AND THE QUEEN) will host the exciting evening. Returning on the grand piano will be award-winning music director, Gregory Nabours (MARILYN, THE NEW MUSICAL), accompanied by the A Little New Music band.

Guest writers scheduled to appear include Brett Ryback & Jeff Luppino-Esposito (PASSING THROUGH, IN STRANGE WOODS), Justin Anthony Long (COOKIE SOIREE), and Amanda Yesnowitz & Doug Katsaros (SOMEWHERE IN TIME). Many more composers and lyricists to come.

Showcasing their vocal talents will be Michael Thomas Grant (NBC's ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST), Tony Abatemarco (PETER AND THE STARCATCHER), Iara Nemirovsky (National tour: SCHOOL OF ROCK), Donell James Foreman (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON), Kyra Selman (UMPO: STRANGER THINGS), Miatta Lebile (Tyler Perry's ALL THE QUEEN'S MEN), Sarah Wolter (Greenway Court's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC), and plenty more.