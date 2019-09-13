A Cappella Superstars Naturally 7 Perform At Pepperdine

Described by Quincy Jones as, "the best a cappella group in the world," the members of Naturally 7 have perfected an intriguing a cappella style they've branded "Vocal Play"-this seven-man crew not only sings but also creates every backing instrument heard on its songs, including drums, bass, guitars, horns, flutes, and turntables.

With their rich harmonies and a stage presence that can be felt in every seat of the house, the group has performed for over 8 million people worldwide, and count Michael Bublé, Coldplay, and Herbie Hancock among its famous fans. The group has released 10 studio albums, performed on various TV shows including Ellen, The Today Show, The Tonight Show, and The View, and most recently were named Group Music Champions in CBS' new reality talent competition World's Best that aired from February to April 2019.

For more information, please visit the event page.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You