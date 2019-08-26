3-19 Dance Art Presents BEWITCHED WRITING

3-19 DANCE ART WHERE MAGICAL REALISM MEETS DANCE is proud to be presenting BEWITCHED WRITING, honoring the life of Nobel prize winner and Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

3-19 Dance Art will take you through a magical journey with it's production of "Bewitched Writing" A dance poem, a dance tribute to the man responsible for Magical Realism.

It all began with the dream of bringing Gabo's life to the stage, and sharing his life with the audience. The majority of people know about Gabo's literary work but very few know of his personal life, his struggles and his melancholy, says Beatriz Eugenia Vasquez Colombian Choreographer/dancer and the director of 3-19 Dance Art. Beatriz says 3-19 Dance Art was born out of the Magical Realism style of story telling under which she grew up, the real and the unreal, the natural and supernatural all intertwined together.

Bewitched writing with it's stellar cast of 12 performers, all of different ethnicities, Filipinos, African American, Mexicans, Salvadorans, Colombian, Italian, African American, French, Belizean, Jewish American and Guatemalan, with different disciplines under their belt from Classical dance, to martial arts, singing, and acting come together to honor GABO, his life and his literary life. All under the exquisite musical score of French composer Laurent Eyquem, to tell Gabo's story the music needed to be sublime, emotional and rhythmic just like his life, full of emotions, longings and melancholies. So it was only fitting that Mr. Eyquem with his distinctive voice and uniquely memorable themes would be the one. Laurent Eyquem is one of the most talked-about talents to arrive on the film music scene in recent years. Eyquem is the recipient of the much-coveted 2018 Public Choice Award from the World Soundtrack Awards.

CAST:

Beatriz Vasquez (Director/Choreographer/Dancer)

Laurent Eyquem (Composer)

Delante McCreary (Dancer)

Claudia Paz (Dancer)

Reynaldo Santiago (Dancer)

Erika Zuniga (Guest Dancer, Singer, and Actress)

Regginald Thornton (Guest Dancer, and Actor)

Margarita Luna de Guadalajara (Guest Singer)

Kassandra Hernandez (**Apprentice Dancer)

Marla Hamaya (**Apprentice Dancer)

Kevin Vasquez (Lighting Designer)

Alfredo Iraheta (Visual Art consultant/photo/video)

Beatriz Vargas (costumes/wardrobe)

Bianca Corea, Alexandra Luna and Cecilia Schaugg (kids)

Friday Sept 13th at 8pm

Saturday Sept 14th at 4pm and 8pm

Friday Sept 20th 8pm

Saturday Sept 21st at 4pm and 8pm

Venue: The Willie Agee Playhouse 714 Warren Lane, Inglewood CA 90305

Tickets $20

Ticket Information : 1310 412 5451

To purchase tickets: http://bewitcheddance.brownpapertickets.com





