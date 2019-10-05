13 Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) 13 is a musical about fitting in - and standing out!

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents' divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

The show brings an awareness of what true and honest friendship is about.

13 The Musical performs through October 12 through November 24 on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm.

Tickets are General $18, Seniors $16, Students with ID $15, Children 12 and under $13. For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

