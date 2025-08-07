10th Annual HAITI INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Will Honor Winners Of Haitian Diaspora, Community, And Beauty Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 10th Annual Haiti International Film Festival will take place on Saturday, August 16 at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Hollywood, celebrating Haitian creative professionals who have made a significant impact on the Haitian community through their expertise. The ceremony will also welcome Haitian actors Meta Golding (Ransom Canyon, Rabbit Hole, The Hunger Games franchise) as award presenter and Jimmy Jean-Louis (Toussaint Louverture, Heroes) as keynote speaker.

This year’s honorees include: Guetty Felin (Haitian Diaspora Award) for her work as an award-winning filmmaker and mentor at the Cine Institute; Jay Lamothe (Haitian Community Award), leader of CaliHaitians and contributor to Haitian Bridge Alliance and HIFF; and Julie Jules (Haitian Beauty Award), a two-time Emmy-winning makeup artist and social media influencer.

The festival theme is “Liberty: The Art of Liberation in Haitian Cinema” and will be hosted by actor Béchir Sylvain (Jurassic World: Rebirth). Jimmy Jean-Louis will also sign copies of his autobiography Héros: L'enfant d'Haïti, des bidonvilles de Port-au-Prince aux étoiles d'Hollywood.

Founded in 2015, HIFF works to elevate Haitian and African Diasporic voices in film, confronting bias and building cultural pride through storytelling. This year’s selections explore identity, displacement, history, romance, survival, and imagination.