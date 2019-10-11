10th ANNIVERSARY HISPANICIZE Schedule Now Available

NGL Collective today announced that the official schedule of events for 10th Anniversary Hispanicize is available on their official website. Event highlights include keynote speakers, musical performances, marketing panels, discussion on music, podcasts, film/tv and more. Hispanicize, the largest event of its kind, connects Latinx trendsetters, social media entrepreneurs, technology leaders, celebrities. The landmark 10th Anniversary Hispanicize Event will take place at the iconic 73-story InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, October 17-19, 2019

Already announced talent participating in The 10th Anniversary Hispanicize include: Dulce Candy, CNCO, Darkiel, John Leguizamo, Beto O'Rourke, Selenis, Leyva, MelyMel, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Danay Garcia, Liz Hernandez, Kelvin Peña (Brother Nature), Los Rakas, Francia Raisa, Erik Rivera and more.

Rosie Perez will be honored with the Latinavator Award at a luncheon held on Saturday, October 19, 2019. The Latinavator Award is presented each year to a trailblazing Latina who rises to leadership, transforms power structures and policies, and positively impacts their community through passion, inspiration and consistent commitment to confronting obstacles.

Below, please find some highlights of the scheduled events for Hispanicize:

Friday, October 18:

9:00am: Join John Leguizamo as he has an off the cuff conversation about his life and career and the quest for Latinx equality.

11:00am: We've Been Here!

This panel discusses the importance of Afro Latinos being underrepresented in Entertainment, Fashion, and Beauty. The moderator on this panel is Carlos Carrasco and the speakers are Selenis Leyva, Denisse Benitez-Myrick and Juan Escobedo.

Join the panel Somos Más 2020 (sponsored by Voto Latino)

12:00pm: Richard Montanez (inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos) will receive the LatinXCLNCE Award for being a trailblazer and an inspiration in the Latinx community.

Latinos Out Loud will record their weekly show live at Hispanicize. Join the group of comedians as they entertain and connect with their audience.

1:00pm: Meet the content creators who are sounding the alarm on important issues facing the Latinx community at Social Good. Speakers include Joanna Hausmann, Michael de la Rocha, and George Torres.

2:00pm: Q&A with MelyMel followed by a live performance.

Join Facebook Watch and BuzzFeed's Pero Like as they team up to bring to life young girls' dreams with Mi Quinceañera Come True. Panelists for Facebook Watch: Celebrating Quinceañeras will be Gadiel del Orbe, Maya Murillo, Alexis Garcia, and Curly Velasquez.

4:00pm: Q&A: Chat with CNCO - Meteoric Rise To Fame and Latin Pop Domination

Join Beto O'Rourke and Manny Oliver as they talk about ChangeTheRef.org and giving the kids of today the tools they need to be empowered to make changes to critical issues that affect our nation at Changing the Ref on Gun Safety.

5:00pm: The Accidental Influencer will discuss being an influencer and creating authentic content. Join Kelvin Peña, Andrew Santiago, and Carlos Ayala as they discuss how they became influencers by simply doing what came natural.

5:45pm: On the mainstage, a performance by Los Rakas will take place.

Saturday, October 19:

11:00am: Come hear some of the best Latinx comedy content creators around like Edwin Licona, Jessica Vargas, LGND, Jenny Lorenzo, and Erik Rivera at The Art of Comedia HBO Comedy Panel.

Meet the people behind Nickelodeon's Casagrandes and screen a new episode of the series at Nickelodeon Presents: Hispanic Representation in Animation.

12:00pm: Rosie Perez will receive the Latinavator Award for being a trailblazer, activist, and icon.

Hispanic Kitchen with Ingrid Hoffman will take place on the main stage.

1:00pm: Latinas in Hollywood is a panel to discuss the struggles and achievements of successful Latinas in the entertainment industry. Panelists include Melissa Barrera, Danay Garcia, and Stephanie Beatriz.

2:00pm: Out of the Box is a panel with creators Julissa Calderon, Leli Hernandez, and Mimi Davila to discuss how to make the jump from creating content outside of social media.

On My Block! On My Block! is a panel with stars from the hit Netflix series Jessica Marie Garcia, Paula Garces, Diego Tinoco, and Jason Genao discussing the phenomenon that their show has become, and their personal stories about being Latinx in Hollywood.

Keynote speaker John Henry speaks at Yo Quiero, Yo Quiero Dinero about maximizing financial potential and taking hustle and business equity to the next level.

Q&A with Willie Gomez followed by a live performance.

3:00pm: Social Mercado is a panel of Latinx entrepreneurs that are using social media to sell and promote their products. Speakers Amaurys Grullon, Fúchila Fresheners, and Millennial Loteria talk using social media to position their brand successfully.

Q&A chat with Darkiel

4:00pm: Queer Latinx Dominating Mainstream Entertainment discusses the LGBTQ community entertaining the masses and being embraced by their audiences. Speakers include Mishel Prada, Laith Ashley, and Johnny Sibilly.

8:00pm: The TECLA Awards begin for all 2 Day All Inclusive, VIP & TECLA Ticket Holders. The TECLA Awards honor excellence in U.S Latino online video, blogging, media, marketing, and the creators behind it all.

10th Anniversary Hispanicize sponsors include: Pepsi, HBO Latino, McDonald's, Ad Council, Clorox, Maggi, CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka, Colgate Optic White, Cantu, Facebook Watch Nickelodeon, Pluto TV, LATV, Nike, Fox Deportes, Jim Beam, Sprint, Bumble, Warner Bros. 'Birds Of Prey', Tadin Herb & Tea, Unilever, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Voto Latino and Walmart.

For more information about the 10th Anniversary Hispanicize, visit www.HispanicizeEvent.com.





