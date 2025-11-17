“Weird Al” Yankovic Will Bring 2026 BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour to UBS Arena In July 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the success of his 2025 tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic will launch the next chapter of his record-breaking BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour in 2026. The tour will stop at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, on July 11. Tickets and full routing are available online, with the public on-sale beginning Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m.

Yankovic’s 2025 run reached more than 500,000 fans across 75 shows in 67 cities and included sold-out performances at Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. In 2026, he will expand the tour to 90 cities throughout North America.

The 2026 production features Yankovic’s most famous hits alongside deep-cut fan favorites, supported by a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an eight-piece ensemble featuring his longtime band. “We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren't sick of us yet,” Yankovic said. “So we're just going to keep on touring until they are!”

ABOUT “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history and a five-time GRAMMY Award winner. He is internationally recognized for his parodies of major hits by artists including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, and Lady Gaga. His catalog includes “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-certified “White & Nerdy.”

Yankovic is one of only three artists—alongside Madonna and Michael Jackson—to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in four consecutive decades. His album Mandatory Fun is the only comedy album ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He has also built a varied career as an actor, writer, director, and producer, earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 and an Emmy Award for the 2022 biopic WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Yankovic’s tours have included performances at major venues such as Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Wolf Trap, the Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.