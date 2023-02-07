Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WEST SIDE STORY Begins Performances This Week at The Argyle Theatre

West Side Story will run February 9, 2023, through April 2, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

Feb. 07, 2023  
The Argyle Theatre will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. It will be performed from February 9, 2023, through April 2, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM.


Arthur Laurents' book remains as powerful, poignant, and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are widely regarded as among the best ever written. The world's greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre's finest accomplishments.


Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.


"West Side Story and its tale of young love is a fantastic way to welcome in the Spring. Possibly my favorite musical of all time, this beautiful and iconic score and our amazing cast will have our audiences clamoring for more. We have extended our runs to accommodate the immense interest in this production." Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

The cast includes Wes Williams* as Tony (Nat'l Tour: An Officer and a Gentleman, Regional: Newsies), Sabina Collazo* (Barrington Stage's A Little Night Music) as Maria, Rosie García (New York Theatre: Encanto: The Experience) as Anita, Lucas Rodriguez (Oklahoma City Ballet) as Bernardo, Michael Morley (Off-Broadway: The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+) as Riff with Anthony John Bourray, Matias Bruno, Jordan Bunshaft (Regional: Guys and Dolls), Sarah-Ofelia Cosgrove (Regional: Nice Work If You Can Get It), Jonathan Cruz (Off-Broadway: The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+), Dylan C. Goike (New York: The Black Count Of Monte Cristo), Megan Hasse (Regional: Mamma Mia!), Shannan Lydon (Regional: Grease), Jasmine Maldonado (Regional: Avenue Q), Mikey Marmann (Argyle Theatre's Beaty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Ben Milan-Polisar (Off-Broadway: The Wizard of Oz), Jojo Minasi (Argyle Theatre's Beauty and the Beast, Footloose) Tyler Okunski (Regional: Fiddler on the Roof), Hannah Roberts (National Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas), Isabel Rodriguez (Regional: The Wolves), Jack Saleeby (International Tour: The Wizard of Oz), Katie Scarlett Swaney (Regional: Gypsy), Dan Teixeira (New York: HARMONY), Jonathan Tribe, Gianna Vasquez Bartolini (Regional: A Christmas Carol).


The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, Make-up Design by Tressa L. Cottone, Prop Master Callie Hester, Music Coordinator Russ Brown, the Production Stage Manager is Kellian Frank* with Assistant Stage Manager Eoghan Hartley*, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Production Coordinator is Alison Savino, and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for West Side Story are priced from $59 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.

For group rates and school trips please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com.

West Side Story will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM, with select weekday matinees.

* Member Actors' Equity Association




Review: THE WEDDING SINGER Brings the 80s Back To Life At The Gateway Photo
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER Brings the 80s Back To Life At The Gateway
What did our critic think of THE WEDDING SINGER at The Gateway?
Feature: Unprecedented Two-Part Long Island ANGELS IN AMERICA Commemorates EastLine Theatr Photo
Feature: Unprecedented Two-Part Long Island ANGELS IN AMERICA Commemorates EastLine Theatre's 10th Anniversary
EastLine Theatre will celebrate its 10th anniversary this month with a two-part production of Tony Kushner's acclaimed theatrical epic 'Angels in America.' The non-profit theatre group has established itself as an impressive presence in the community with intimate productions amplified by the skill and imagination its production teams over the years. Their tagline - 'little but fierce' - is well-earned 10 years after its inception in a tiny storefront blackbox in Wantagh. Now, they are partnering with the Babylon Citizens Council of the Arts to stage the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play celebrated as 'a turning point in the history of gay drama, the history of American drama, and of American literary culture.'
Single Tickets On Sale For SAMMY & ME, 2023 Mainstage Bonus Fourth Show at Bay Street Photo
Single Tickets On Sale For SAMMY & ME, 2023 Mainstage Bonus Fourth Show at Bay Street
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that single tickets are now on sale for the bonus fourth Mainstage production, Sammy & Me, written by and starring Eric Jordan Young and written and directed by Wendy Dann. Sammy & Me will be performed at Bay Street Theater in rep with Master Class, Monday, August 14, through Sunday, August 20.
Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts A CHORUS LINE Photo
Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' A CHORUS LINE
The Broadway Classic A Chorus Line comes to life on The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre Stage, running from January 28 - February 11. Check out photos of the production here!

