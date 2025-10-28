Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour at Proctors on Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will play in Schenectady at Proctors. Tickeets are on sale now!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards, including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards, and 10 Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical.

The current North American tour cast is led by Arianna Rosario as “Satine” and Jay Armstrong Johnson as “Christian”, and features Robert Petkoff as “Harold Zidler”, Andrew Brewer as “The Duke of Monroth”, Jahi Kearse as “Toulouse-Lautrec”, Danny Burgos as “Santiago”, Kaitlin Mesh as “Nini,” and Jerica Exum in the role of the “Satine Alternate”. In addition the company includes Amara Berhan, Rodney Thompson, Renee Marie Titus, Mateus Barbosa Da Silva, Gabriella Burke, Rhys Carr, Yossi Chaikin, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Nathan Fister, Jeremy Gaston, Collin Heyward, Nathaniel Hunt, Kal Kalil, Charizma Lawrence, Katie Lombardo, Meghan Manning, Amanda Mitchell, Luke Monday, Kenneth Michael Murray, Elyse Niederee, Omar Nieves, Luke Rands, Logan Gray Saad, Maia Schechter, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jeff Sullivan, Carmella Taitt, Jordan Vasquez, and Jerald Vincent.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design), and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular … Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.