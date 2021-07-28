The Gateway and Gershwin Entertainment to Present MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

The US National Tour of Million Dollar Quartet will officially re-launch its run at The Gateway in Bellport, NY, on Wednesday, August 4 and run through Saturday, August 21.

On December 4, 1956, an auspicious twist of fate brought together four young musicians - Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. Sam Phillips, the undisputed "Father of Rock 'n' Roll" who was responsible for launching the careers of each of these icons, gathered the four legendary singer/songwriters at the Sun Records recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee for the first and only time. The result? One of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions in history.

Million Dollar Quartet brings that unbelievable musical moment to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, humor, celebration, unforgettable performances of such timeless and enduring hits as "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

The cast of actors portraying the four legends in this jukebox musical certainly hold the likeness to the original artists. Elvis Presley will be played by Jacob Barton; Johnny Cash will be played by Steven Lasiter; Jerry Lee Lewis will be played by Trevor Dorner; Carl Perkins will be played by Nathan Burke; Sam Phillips will be played by Sean Casey Flanagan; Brother Jay Perkins will be played by JUSTIN BENDEL; Fluke is played by Mike Luchetti; and Dyanne will be played by Taylor Kraft.

Million Dollar Quartet won a Tony® Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical and received two Tony® nominations, one for Best Musical and one for Best Book of a Musical (Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux). The show received an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Musical Revue, and three Drama League nominations including Distinguished Production of a Musical and Distinguished Performance.

Million Dollar Quartet is written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. The show is directed by Tim Seib with musical direction by Jon Rossi and produced by Gershwin Entertainment. Lighting Design by Kirk Bookman, set design by Adam Koch and costume design by Jeffrey Meek.

The Gateway's new season will continue with dazzling Broadway hits including, Newsies (August 25 - September 11 at Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (November 17 - December 4 at The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport, NY), and Holiday Spectacular on Ice (December 17 - January 1, 2022 at Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY).

A concert series with Best of the Eagles will play on August 28th and Yellow Brick Road, a tribute to Elton John on August 29th at The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport, NY. This year's Children's Theatre Series includes The Gateway School for the Performing Arts production of The Wizard of Oz (Friday & Saturday August 6 - 21 at The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport, NY); as well as the interactive bubble show - Big Bubble Bonanza (July 30 & 31 at The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport, NY).

Tickets start at $49. Teen and youth prices are available for select shows. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at TheGateway.org.