THE GIFT OF ANXIETY Opens On February 7

Award-winning Actress, Dorothea Gloria, is set to open another play, The Gift of Anxiety, on February 7 at 7pm at The Greek Cultural Center in New York City. This is the third installation of the SoleLenaXrysi trilogy.

The Gift of Anxiety is set inside Lena's (played by Dorothea Gloria) brain / apartment. Throughout the entire play she tries to deal with her anxiety induced by the bustling New York life.

The story is all about a girl trying to prevail over her inner demons. It tackles mental and emotional issues and how it can affect her daily decisions and her way of life.

The Gift of Anxiety hopes to reach audiences who live their lives in constant anxiety in hopes to give them hope and comfort.

The cast is led by Dorothea Gloria (Lena), Xrysi Sylaidi (Mind Elf 1/Chrysi), Annasole Podesta (Mind Elf 2/ Sole), Matthew Romero (Mind Elf 3) and Anais Torres-Colls (Mind Elf 4).

The show is directed by Russell Legaspi.

For more information on the run and for tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fun-fast-feb-fest-tickets-89485675063?aff=efbneb





