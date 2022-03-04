THE GATEWAY Shifts to Year-Round Theatre

The Gateway has announced its shift to year-round programming for 2022 - 2023! The Gateway's new season features dazzling Broadway hits that include Head Over Heels Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Cher Show, A Christmas Carol the Musical, The Wedding Singer, and Clue.

"We are so excited to announce this new lineup of shows and a schedule that has been expanded to offer performances all year long. We know how difficult it is for our patrons to fit so many shows into a busy Long Island summer, and this new schedule allows performance dates to be spread over 12 months. Additionally, we will also be announcing concerts and special events on select dates creating the perfect mix of top-quality entertainment all year long," says Paul Allan, The Gateway's Executive Artistic Director.

Head Over Heels (June 3 - June 26, 2022, at The Gateway Playhouse), is the brand-new hit Broadway musical set to the music of The Go-Go's! It is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction - only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

Disney's The Little Mermaid (July 15 - August 7, 2022, at The Gateway Playhouse) is based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film. It is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

The Cher Show (August 26 - September 11, 2022, at Patchogue Theatre), is based on the life of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman or as her friends call her, Cher! The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV star who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who's done it all, yet still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love.

Your favorite songs are all there including "I Got You Babe," "The Beat Goes On," "Bang Bang," "If I Could Turn Back Time," "The Shoop Shoop Song," and "Believe." The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They're all here, dressed to kill, belting out all the hits, telling it like it is. And they're all the star of The Cher Show.

A Christmas Carol the Musical (December 16 - December 28, 2022, at Patchogue Theatre), is brought to life again by Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island). This joyous musical with brand new songs and dance numbers brings new life to the classic tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him. A wonderful treat for the whole family.

The Wedding Singer (January 27 - February 26, 2023, at The Gateway Playhouse), takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movie, The Wedding Singer's sparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in twenty years.

It's 1985, and rock-star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Clue (March 17 - April 16, 2023, at The Gateway Playhouse), based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the classic whodunit murder mystery musical comedy that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE did it happen, and with WHAT weapon- You'll be laughing all the way until they solve the crimes!

Tickets can be purchased as a curated or flexible subscription - giving you the best value on ticket prices along with many other great benefits - or as single tickets (starting at $59) and go on sale to the public on April 6 at 11 PM EST. Teen and youth prices are available for select shows. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at TheGateway.org.