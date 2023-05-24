THE BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED Comes to Old Westbury Gardens

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS presents F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Beautiful and Damned in concert on June 9th and 10th, at 7:30pm. The show premiered last year at the Landmark Theatre and recently performed at the Tony-Award Winning cabaret venue 54 Below in Manhattan. The Beautiful and Damned follows two lovers on the eve of the Jazz Age in New York City. The show features a live orchestra, with musicians original to this production. Creatively spearheaded by “the remarkable twenty-two-year-old Brooke Di Spirito” (The F. Scott Fitzgerald Review) and starring your “typical Fitzgerald characters– rebellious women, disillusioned men” (Newsday), it's a night you won't want to miss.

The Beautiful and Damned features orchestrations by Josh Liu, recent graduate of the Butler School of Music, and accomplished violinist, composer, and conductor. He is set to attend the Yale School of Music in the fall. Concertmaster Isabella Benrubi studied under Brian Lewis and is a four-time soloist at Carnegie Hall. String players Jivan Ramesh and Michael Di Spirito have also played at the prestigious venue. Musicians Darren Dutton, Logan Maxwell, and Hans Kiessling boast their own compositional ventures; each have music out on all streaming platforms. Recent credits of conductor and guitarist Anthony Speros include Company (Direction/Music Direction) and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Conductor) at Northeastern University. Music Director Beatrix Postley (Vassar College) has been with the show since 2020 and made her 54 Below debut as a vocalist with B&D. Vocalists for this performance include Sarah Anne Fernandez (Wicked National Tour, Elphaba u/s), Izzy Ochocki (King Lear with Stag and Lion, Cordelia), and Rachel Brideau (Nine, Manhattan School of Music, Claudia Nardi).

Brooke Di Spirito's musical adaptation of The Beautiful and Damned plays Old Westbury Garden (71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury, NY) on June 9th and 10th, 2023. Both performances are at 7:30pm. Tickets are $32 for Old Westbury members and $40 for the general public. Reception to follow. Tickets and information are available at Click Here or by calling (516) 859-0740.